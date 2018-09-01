  • Off-duty police officer injured after shooting 2 attempted robbers, officials say

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an off-duty police officer was shot during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning.

    Spokesperson Carlos Campos citing preliminary information said that two men attempted to rob the officer on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue in northeast Atlanta. The officer was able to shoot both of the men, but he was also shot in the process, police said.

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to police for LIVE coverage on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

    All three were taken to the hospital and listed as stable. The off-duty officer has not yet been identified but police say he does not work for the Atlanta Police Department.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was the first reporter at the scene where police blocked off the area to drivers. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories