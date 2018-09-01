  • I-20 west reopens after 2 tractor-trailers wreck in DeKalb County

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A wreck involving two tractor-trailers previously shut down all I-20 westbound lanes near Evans Mill Road, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

    The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. and was cleared around 4 p.m., the Traffic Center reported.

    No major injuries have been reported from the accident.

