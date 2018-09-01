I-20 west reopens after 2 tractor-trailers wreck in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A wreck involving two tractor-trailers previously shut down all I-20 westbound lanes near Evans Mill Road, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. and was cleared around 4 p.m., the Traffic Center reported.
No major injuries have been reported from the accident.
*RED ALERT* Dekalb Co.: Tractor Trailer Involved Wreck; I-20/wb at Evans Mill Rd. (exit 74) All lanes blocked. Heavy delays. Keep open the Triple Team Traffic Alerts App for the latest updates. https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/70vMSTYmiL— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) September 1, 2018
Cleanup ensure with our RED ALERT on I-20/wb at Evans Mill (exit 74). Traffic is being rerouted onto Evans Mill then back on to I-20. https://t.co/YULjFukFkK #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/3tKrZRykP8— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) September 1, 2018
