Oconee County Sheriff investigates deaths on Mars Hill Road after welfare check

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people after what they said was a domestic incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies conducted a welfare check on Mars Hill Road on Monday after receiving a call from a concerned family member.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man named Mitchell Oldham entering the home through the front door.

A deputy then tried to speak to him and found Douglas Oldham dead near the front of the house.

“Due to the unknown nature of the situation, the deputy called for backup to help secure the scene. Once the scene was secure, attempts were made to call any occupants out of the residence,” the sheriff’s office said. “When these efforts were unsuccessful, the Athens-Clarke County Strategic Response Team (SRT) was called in to assist. They deployed a drone inside the residence and located Mitchell Oldham, who died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

After securing the home, the scene’s control was turned back over to the sheriff’s office for crime scene processing.

Now, the sheriff’s office is working to learn exactly what happened at the house on Mars Hill Road.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident. We ask the community to keep them in their thoughts during this difficult time,” Oconee County Sheriff James A. Hale, Jr. said in a statement.

