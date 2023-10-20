Northeast Georgia district confirms rats found in elementary school, ‘mitigation’ underway

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A northeast Georgia school district confirmed rodents were detected at an elementary school, and pest control efforts are underway.

According to Dawson County Schools, “recently, a few rodents [were] seen in the building” at Robinson Elementary School.

The district said they’ve undertaken multiple steps aimed at mitigating the issue, and have a pest management company working to clean and repair the school.

After rodents were seen in the building, the district’s “pest management company conducted a full investigation to determine the best and most efficient plan of action. We have increased our ongoing services with our pest management company and addressed areas of concern with repairs, extra cleaning, and mitigation measures both indoors and outdoors.”

While those steps are being taken, school officials said they’re making sure measures are placed in safe areas away from students and staff.

Those areas are also being checked daily.

“We take the health and safety of our students and staff at our schools very seriously,” a release from Robinson Elementary School said.

Channel 2 Action News has asked Dawson County Schools for more information about when the rats were detected, as well as for the details of the investigation by the school system’s pest management company.

We are waiting for further details.

