Georgia sheriff’s office warns of warrant scam involving federal court

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — Scam calls for everything from fake toll road citations to jury summons are on the rise, now there’s another type making the rounds in Georgia.

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful if they are told they may be arrested by agents of the United States government.

According to the sheriff’s office, people are calling about getting fake arrest warrants claiming to be from U.S. District Court.

The sheriff’s office said “while they may appear official, they are being used by scammers to intimidate and deceive victims” and are “NOT legitimate.”

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Despite seals, signatures and formal language designed to make the warrants look real, they are all “FAKE,” the sheriff’s office said.

To keep yourself from being a victim of this scam, the sheriff’s office said residents should remember that:

Law enforcement will never call, message, or email you demanding payment to avoid arrest.

You will not be asked to pay fines or resolve warrants using gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.

Legitimate court documents are served through proper legal procedures—not random calls or messages demanding money.

If you do get a suspicious warrant or get a call about one, the sheriff’s office said:

Do not send money

Do not give out personal inforamtino

Call the sheriff’s office to verify

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