North Georgia man arrested for possessing, distributing child pornography, GBI says

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a 29-year-old Pickens County man on charges of sexually exploiting children.

According to the GBI, Ryan Kitchens faces seven charges for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

He was arrested on Feb. 28 by the GBI. Afterward, GBI said the Jasper Police Department added additional, unrelated charges for Kitchens for a variety of drug-related violations, according to Pickens County jail records.

The GBI said an investigation into Kitchens’ online activities started after they received a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possible possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials online.

The investigation led to GBI agents getting a search warrant for Kitchens’ home, then his arrest, according to the GBI.

In total, Kitchens faces the following charges from both the GBI and Jasper Police Department:

5 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials

2 counts of distributing child sexual abuse materials

possession of methamphetamine

possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana

possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

possession of drugs not in their original container

felony possession of a weapon during a crime or attempt of a crime

possession of drug-related objects (1st and 2nd offenses)

