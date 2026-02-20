VIDEO: Unlicensed 18-year-old charged after SUV slams into Alpharetta hair salon

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday evening after police say she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a hair salon.

Alpharetta police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. in a parking lot along Old Milton Parkway.

Police say the driver, who was unlicensed, lost control of the SUV before it went through the front window of Juanita’s Hair Salon.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent us video of the aftermath.

According to the APD, no injuries were reported.

The 18-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with reckless driving.

Authorities have not released the driver’s name. The crash remains under investigation.

