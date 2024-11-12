Veteran works to show respect to every veteran he encounters with retired flags

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta gets a lot of mail.

“You can see. That’s a day,” Tom Richardson told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

He’s a retired U.S. Army Colonel.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Veterans Day, it was a mailbox full of flags that can no longer be flown.

“We’re the only nation in the world that has a specific way to fold its flag, to display its flag, and retire its flag,” Richardson said.

The post’s annual flag retirement ceremony is organized by a local Scout Troop.

But before the flags are burned, Richardson breaks out a pair of scissors and carefully cuts out the stars.

He then fits them into tiny plastic bags along with a short note.

“I am part of our American flag that has flown over the USA. I can no longer fly. The sun and winds caused me to become tattered and torn. Please carry me as a reminder that you are not forgotten,” Richardson read aloud.

Over the last two years, Richardson has presented the stars to every veteran he crosses paths with, nearly 4,000 and counting.

“On behalf of Legion Post 201 Alpharetta, thank you for your service,” Richardson told fellow veteran Preston Spears as he presented him with a star.

Richardson says all veterans need to hear that, especially those who hurting.

“93 veterans a day lose their lives self-inflicted. This little memento if you will, means enough to keep you from taking that last bad step, then I’ve done my job,” he said.

The American Legion in Alpharetta retires around 2,000 American flags each year.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group