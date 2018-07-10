0 Upset customer points gun at cellphone store after being denied upgrade, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police say a phone customer became so irate that employees wouldn't upgrade his device that he pulled a gun on them.

The incident happened in 2016 at the Sprint store along Alpharetta Highway, but police told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik they only caught up to Donte Williams late last month.

“A customer went into the store. He tried to upgrade his cellphone; cellphone service and he was ultimately denied by the employees of the upgrade,” Roswell police Officer Lisa Holland said. “He became very angry; upset; started ranting and cursing at the employees there.”

Holland said that’s when Williams went to his car and pulled out a gun, pointing it in the direction of the store.

“The employees were definitely afraid of him, and then when they saw him go into the car and reach for a gun, they were definitely scared for their safety,” Holland said.

Those employees had Williams' contact information, which they gave to officers, but it took until this June, two years after the fact, for detectives to catch up to him.

He’s now facing terroristic threats charges, Holland said.

“I’m glad they caught him,” said Stephan Black, who works at the Sprint store. “It’s one less person we have to worry about.”

Black told Petchenik he’s had his fair share of impatient customers, but this situation takes the cake.

“That is absolutely absurd. That is crazy,” he said. “Just for a phone. It’s not worth it.”

