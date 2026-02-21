Truck catches fire in single-vehicle crash in metro Atlanta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Fire Department said a driver was sent to the hospital after a truck left the roadway, crashed into a fence and caught fire.
The crash happened Friday on Douglas Road, according to a Alpharetta Department of Public Safety social media post.
The truck was burning when two engines and a battalion arrived on the scene. Crews went to work putting the fire out with the driver out of the vehicle.
The driver was sent to the hospital in good condition.
