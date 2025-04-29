Thrift, second-hand clothing stores get sales boost from tariffs

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While tariffs on imported clothing and furniture are hurting some Metro Atlanta businesses, those that sell used clothing and furniture are seeing a jump in sales and customer traffic.

This includes Furkids, a non-profit that raises money to support its no-kill animal shelter, the largest in Georgia.

“A large portion of our revenue, 35%, comes from our thrift stores. Our sales have been increasing 15 to 20% over the last couple of months. They’re growing every day,” said Furkids founder and CEO Samantha Shelton.

Shelton says they are seeing a spike of new customers coming in to buy quality second home furnishings, decor and clothing.

“We have been seeing an increase in the new customers, and we have been holding special events. So, it’s been very good for us, and it saves more cats and dogs at Furkids,” said Shelton.

Amid the chaos and concern over tariffs at many metro Atlanta businesses, thrift and secondhand clothing stores are thriving.

That includes Psycho Sisters Vintage Clothing in Little Five Points.

“I’ve seen a definite spike in our normal, everyday clothing,” said store manager Cal Butler.

Butler told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that while the cost of some imported accessories they sell has risen, they are more than making up for that as customers snatch up more second-hand, unique clothes, including pants, tops, jackets, and other essential outfits.

“It’s a very big surprise, because I haven’t seen that in all of my time here,” said Butler.

One upscale secondhand clothing store in Roswell, Uptown Cheapskate, told Channel 2 Action News its sales have nearly doubled in each of the last two months.

It seems “popping tags” is more popular than ever.

“I love second-hand. I actually prefer it to going to a retail shop. Sometimes the quality is better,” said Furkids customer Margie Watson.

Some thrift shops say that while they are selling more furniture, they are getting fewer furniture donations because people want to hold onto the furniture longer than pay for higher-priced new furniture.

