Sandy Springs woman says unleashed dog attacked her, bit her pet during walk

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs woman says her dog is recovering after being attacked by an unleashed dog during a morning walk in her neighborhood.

Adrianne Murchison said it happened last Friday while she was walking her 5-year-old Chihuahua mix, Shiloh.

Murchison told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that a large dog ran toward them and jumped on her.

“I had Shiloh up like this,” she said. “She bit my shoulder,” before the dog attacked Shiloh. “She was able to connect with Shiloh.”

Murchison says the dog’s owner eventually stopped the attack, but Shiloh was injured.

“When I got in, I saw that he was bleeding, and I saw he had a puncture wound,” she said.

The injuries left Shiloh in pain and resulted in a nearly $300 veterinary bill.

“It’s devastating if something were to happen to him, and not to mention the cost. That wasn’t anything I was prepared for,” Murchison said.

She called police, who documented the incident in a report. Murchison says this is the second time she has had a run-in with the same dog, and that one of her neighbors has experienced a similar incident.

“I would have liked for the dog to be on a leash because there have been enough incidents,” she said.

Rogers attempted to speak with the dog’s owner, but no one answered the door.

Murchison says the experience has left her fearful of walking her dog on her own street.

“It’s just ridiculous to me to even have that fear,” she said.

She says she is thankful Shiloh is recovering, back to eating his treats and watching over the neighborhood.

Sandy Springs has a leash law that requires dogs to be on a leash no longer than six feet if they are not inside a fenced area, with limited exceptions such as dog shows or law enforcement use.

