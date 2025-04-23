Sandy Springs woman says DoorDash driver turned into ‘porch pirate’

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs woman says a meal delivery driver helped themselves to more than just a tip.

The woman says she received a notification that a package had been delivered, but when she arrived home from work, her package was missing.

“When I got home, I saw that it wasn’t there,” she said.

While her doorstep was bare, the renter says her Ring doorbell camera showed that the hallway hadn’t been.

“I checked my Ring camera and saw who stole it... I looked back an hour and saw there was a DoorDash driver,” explained the woman.

The renter says she believes the person seen delivering the food is the same person who stole her package. She filed a police report with the Sandy Springs Police Department, sent the videos to DoorDash, and then spotted that same person the next day.

“The day after I was in contact with DoorDash and Sandy Springs, I went out to Food Terminal to eat. Not even 30 seconds later, I see a guy with the same shoes on, same socks, same pants, same hair coming out of his hat,” said the woman.

She got surveillance video from the restaurant hall and was able to get the Dasher’s name from restaurant employees. She said she sent that to the meal delivery company, and shortly after, she received an email stating the Dasher had been removed from the platform.

In an email response, a DoorDash representative wrote:

“Thank you for your time today. I want you to know that we take safety concerns very seriously at DoorDash, as your safety is our top priority. In the case of an emergency, please call 911 immediately. We do not condone this type of action and have therefore taken the step of removing them from our platform. This Dasher will no longer be able to deliver future orders on DoorDash. Results of all internal investigations are kept private.”

A DoorDash spokesperson shared with Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that they ultimately made the decision to deactivate the Dasher from their platform because of the video evidence provided by the Sandy Springs resident.

The spokesperson shared the following statement: “Whenever we are made aware of an incident involving a Dasher or any other member of our community, our 24/7 Trust & Safety team investigates and takes all appropriate actions, including reaching out, providing support, and engaging with law enforcement as needed.”

At last check, the Sandy Springs Police Department said that the investigation remains active, and no arrests have been made.

