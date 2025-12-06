Roswell salutes life-saving measures after driver has medical emergency behind the wheel

ROSWELL, Ga. — A coordinated effort by community members and first responders in Roswell saved a life after a medical emergency and vehicle crash on Holcomb Bridge Road.

The incident Nov. 19 involved bystanders, Roswell’s 911 police and fire department, as well as American Medical Response and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

It showcased the effectiveness of the Chain of Survival in real situations, the city said.

A witness traveling behind the vehicle saw the driver lose control and strike a building, immediately recognizing a medical emergency. The witness stopped and began high-quality CPR, while bystanders activated 911.

Roswell police arrived within minutes, applied an Automated External Defibrillator and delivered a shock.

Roswell Fire and American Medical Response continued advanced cardiac care, administering additional shocks.

The patient regained a pulse during transport and was transferred to cardiac specialists at Wellstar North Fulton for continued treatment and monitoring.

The incident highlights the importance of the Chain of Survival, which includes early recognition of a cardiac emergency, early activation of 911, early CPR, early defibrillation, advanced emergency care and hospital cardiac care.

“This incident shows the strength of our community and the dedication of our first responders,” said Mayor Kurt Wilson.

Roswell Fire Chief Pabel Troche stated, “This incident is a powerful reminder that the Chain of Survival is only as strong as each person involved.”

The successful response also highlights the coordination among all involved agencies, from fast call processing by Roswell 911 to hospital-level cardiac treatment at Wellstar North Fulton.

