Roswell police say wrong-way driver that killed 2 people on GA 400 was drunk

ROSWELL, Ga. — A 21-year-old Roswell man faces homicide charges after police said he drove the wrong way on GA 400, resulting in the death of two people on Tuesday morning.

Dahmir Rivera, a 21-year-old resident of Roswell, faces charges of homicide by vehicle and other offenses in connection with the crash.

Channel 2 Action News learned new details from the police.

According to police, Rivera was drunk and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police said Rivera entered GA 400 Northbound in his Cadillac, traveling in the wrong direction when he collided head-on with a Nissan Sentra traveling in the far right lane, killing 27-year-old Keara Williams and 55-year-old Benyounes Mezouar.

Williams and Mezouar were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Rivera sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

He was then taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he was booked on two charges of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and wrong-way driving.

Police said Rivera was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and blood and urine samples were taken for drug and alcohol testing. Although the results are not available yet, police said the suspect was clearly drunk.

“There a number of factors in our investigation, we won’t be able to get into the specifics but our evidence does bear out that he was under the influence of alcohol,” said Tim Lupo with Roswell Police. “Senseless is the word that comes to mind. Every bit of loss and devastation that took place out on that road, was preventable by one individual’s conscious choices.”

Channel 2′s Tom Regan also spoke with the tow truck driver on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

“My heart goes out to the people who lost family members friends, or whoever,” said Ken Kendrick.

Kendrick said he actually lost a coworker in the same situation.

“We actually lost a co-worker due to a drunk driver, while he was loading a vehicle,” said Kendrick.

Police continue to investigate and said more charges could be coming.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

