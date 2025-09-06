Roswell plans redevelopment of Hill Street corridor into mixed-use destination

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council has approved the creation of the Hill Street Overlay District (HSOD), a significant move towards transforming the Hill Street corridor into a vibrant, walkable mixed-use destination.

The HSOD is a zoning framework designed to shape redevelopment along Hill Street and its connecting corridors into a dynamic mixed-use district featuring housing, retail, office, restaurants, and public spaces. This initiative aligns with the city’s vision for growth and aims to turn a key gateway property next to City Hall into a community hub.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of downtown Roswell,” said Mayor Kurt Wilson. “The Hill Street Overlay District will deliver the kind of walkable, mixed-use development that our residents want, while strengthening our community and creating new opportunities for the future.”

The HSOD covers properties along Hill Street, Oak Street, Ellis Street, and Forrest Street, and is divided into two areas: HSOD ‘A’ and HSOD ‘B’. HSOD ‘A’ is a 6.4-acre core site that will include residential, commercial, and public spaces, anchored by a central public lawn. HSOD ‘B’ encompasses the surrounding areas, where redevelopment must meet minimum size thresholds and complement the Historic District.

The ordinance establishes detailed design standards, including requirements for wide sidewalks, crosswalks, a multi-use trail, a public lawn, underground utilities, and at least 72,000 square feet of commercial space. The City Council will oversee design approvals to ensure high-quality outcomes.

Additionally, the forthcoming Pelfrey Pines Apartments at 199 Grove Way will provide modern, affordable homes for low- to moderate-income families. The city has pledged $2 million in its Community Development Block Grant funding to support this project.

For more information about the Hill Street project, visit www.roswellconnections.com/hillstreet.

