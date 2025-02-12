Roswell officer killed in line of duty being laid to rest. Here’s how to pay your respects

ROSWELL, Ga. — Family, friends and the law enforcement community are paying their final respects at the funeral service for Roswell Officer Jeremy Labonte.

The 24-year-old officer was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday responding to a suspicious person call. Police arrested Edward Espinoza, the suspect accused of opening fire on Labonte.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington is at Roswell United Methodist Church as friends and family gather to remember Labonte.

On Tuesday, the Roswell Police Department escorted Labonte’s body to Roswell United Methodist Church where the family held a visitation for the community. Funeral services for Labonte will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

