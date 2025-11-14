Roswell moves forward with new fire station on east side to improve response times

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is advancing plans for a new fire station in East Roswell The new facility will improve emergency response coverage and reduce response times for residents and businesses, the city said.

The new station No. 276 is part of a broader initiative funded by the 2022 Bond Program, with an estimated cost of $8 million.

It will be located on Fouts Road near East Roswell Park and the East Roswell Library. The project is currently in the design phase, with construction expected to begin in 2026 and completion anticipated in 2027.

The current Fire Station No. 27, on Holcomb Bridge Road near the Gwinnett County line, has been identified as having some of the longest response times in Roswell because of its location. The city said relocating the station to the new site is expected to significantly improve response times and provide more consistent coverage for East Roswell neighborhoods.

“Our first responders are the heart of this community, and they deserve facilities that match their level of dedication,” said Mayor Kurt Wilson. “The new Fire Station No. 27 will help our firefighters respond faster and operate more safely, but it also symbolizes Roswell’s broader promise—to protect, serve, and invest in the wellbeing of our residents.”

The new facility will be a 10,500-square-foot building designed to meet modern standards for safety, wellness and operational efficiency. It will feature drive-through bays, administrative offices, living quarters, and a dayroom and kitchen to support teamwork and firefighter health.

A notable feature of the design is a heart-healthy alerting system, which uses targeted tones and lighting to reduce stress and improve sleep quality for firefighters. The layout supports quick mobilization while promoting wellness, teamwork, and training excellence.

The station’s placement and design will not affect the East Roswell Park dog park or reverse any recent park improvements. The project is being coordinated to complement ongoing enhancements at East Roswell Park and maintain all existing amenities.

Roswell’s Fire Department continues to lead with modern initiatives designed to improve emergency response, firefighter wellness, and community safety. These include a Traffic Signal Preemption System, participation in the Qwake Program for enhanced visibility in smoke-filled environments and a new Public Safety Headquarters planned for early 2026.

Roswell Fire recently adopted a 48/96 shift schedule, allowing firefighters to work 48 hours on and 96 hours off, supporting better rest and overall wellness.

Planning is also underway for a new Fire Station No. 23 to expand coverage in the western corridor.

