Roswell man sentenced for threatening then-FBI director

A Roswell man was sentenced Thursday to 17 months in prison for threatening former FBI director Christopher Wray on 4chan, the U.S. District Attorney, Northern District of Georgia announced.

John Woodbury, 35, of Roswell, pleaded guilty and was convicted in April of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce to hurt then-FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In addition to the 17 months in prison, U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty sentenced Woodbury three years of supervised release.

According to the case information, Woodbury posted a message on 4chan.org that threatened violence against Wray on June 7, 2023.

Woodbury posted Wray’s purported home address in his message and wrote: “Let’s show them what a (expletive) ‘Nazi’ ... looks like. ... It’s time to burn these (expletives) down and hang them from trees. Hit them where it (expletive) hurts. Hit Chris at his home. Make his family fear stepping one foot outside their (expletive) door.”

“My office has zero tolerance for threats against law enforcement officers,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Threatening to harm public servants who enforce our criminal laws weakens the foundation of our society and will be punished accordingly.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

