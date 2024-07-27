Roswell man accused of killing girlfriend arrested during traffic stop

ROSWELL, Ga. — Investigators were called out to the Champions Green Apartments along Belmont Drive around 8:30 a.m. Friday after a family member found Andreily Rodriguez’s body inside her apartment.
Officers said they quickly identified Rodriguez’s boyfriend Inga Bruno as the killer and said that he was taken into custody following a traffic stop around 10 a.m. Friday.
“Preliminary information indicates that this was a domestic-related crime, and there are no additional outstanding suspects,” the Roswell Police Department said.
Bruno has been charged with malice murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call Roswell police at 770-640-4100, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
