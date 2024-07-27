North Fulton County

Roswell man accused of killing girlfriend arrested during traffic stop

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

Roswell police have arrested man accused of killed his girlfriend Investigators were called out to the Champions Green Apartments along Belmont Drive around 8:30 a.m. Friday after a family member found Andreily Rodriguez’s body inside her apartment. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

ROSWELL, Ga. — Investigators were called out to the Champions Green Apartments along Belmont Drive around 8:30 a.m. Friday after a family member found Andreily Rodriguez’s body inside her apartment.

Officers said they quickly identified Rodriguez’s boyfriend Inga Bruno as the killer and said that he was taken into custody following a traffic stop around 10 a.m. Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Preliminary information indicates that this was a domestic-related crime, and there are no additional outstanding suspects,” the Roswell Police Department said.

Bruno has been charged with malice murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call Roswell police at 770-640-4100, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man arrested for killing stepfather was arrested 2 times before Cobb County murder

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read