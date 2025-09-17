Roswell to demolish ‘unsafe’ buildings at and near Leita Thompson Memorial Park

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has started the demolition of five structures deemed unsafe at Leita Thompson Memorial Park and the Bowen/Highway 92 property as of Sept. 17.

The $238,315 project, approved by the mayor and council on June 24, aims to enhance public safety by these removing hazardous buildings.

The demolition is funded through insurance reimbursement and Parks Capital Improvement Project Maintenance, with Prime Contractors overseeing the work.

“These properties have become hazards to the community and must be removed to protect the health, safety and quality of life of our residents,” said Mayor Kurt Wilson. “This project represents our commitment to Service Excellence, proactively addressing risks, responsibly investing City resources, and ensuring our public spaces remain safe and welcoming for everyone.”

Steven Malone, director of Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department, said, “Removing these unsafe structures not only eliminates safety risks but also enhances the overall park experience for our residents and visitors.”

The structures being demolished include the Leita Thompson brick house and garage, which are storm-damaged and structurally unsalvageable, the city said, and the Leita Thompson cabin, abandoned and infested with rodents and bats.

Other structures include a yellow house on Highway 92, which is unsafe, repeatedly vandalized and beyond feasible repair; the Bowen brick house, which contains asbestos and lead paint with significant structural issues and the Bowen trailer, which is heavily damaged and irreparable.

The Bowen structures are near the former location of a church on the corner of Bowen and Highway 92, across the highway from Roswell Corners shopping center.

