City of Roswell is taking Doc’s Café apart piece by piece to help preserve it

ROSWELL, Ga. — The city of Roswell is carefully deconstructing Doc’s Cafe, a historic Black-owned business from the 1950s, with plans to reassemble it in its original location.

Doc’s Cafe, once a popular diner and community gathering place, is being taken apart piece by piece to preserve its historical significance.

The building will be stored temporarily before being reassembled near its original site, just down the street from Pleasant Hill Church.

“This was a very vital building in the community. Very important,” said Mayor Kurt Wilson, emphasizing the significance of preserving Doc’s Cafe.

“It’s not a demolition at all. It’s a deconstruction,” Community Affairs Manager Cara Cramer said.

Doc’s Cafe was moved to make way for a road project, but officials decided that moving it back might cause it to fall apart.

As a result, the decision was made to deconstruct the building instead.

The process of taking Doc’s apart could take up to six weeks, though no specific timeframe has been set for when it will be reassembled.

The careful deconstruction is seen as a way to honor the legacy of Roswell’s first Black-owned business, ensuring its place in the community’s history is preserved.

By preserving Doc’s Cafe, Roswell officials aim to maintain a vital piece of the city’s African American history, ensuring future generations can appreciate its significance.

