0 Police searching for person who shot dog, dumped body inside bag along side of road

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Johns Creek police want to know who shot a dog and then dumped it on the side of the road.

A mother and her children were driving by an intersection when they told police they saw a car pull over and someone dump a bag in the grass along Abbott's Bridge Road.

"Two people dumped off a black bag,” the mother said in a call to 911. "They dumped it and drove off real quickly. We came closer and there's a dead dog inside."

“Inside the bag contained a dog that appeared to have been shot and killed," said Capt. Chris Byers, with the Johns Creek Police Department.

Police now want to find the people who dumped the dog.

“Please come forward. Contact investigators at the JCPD because we want to piece together exactly what happened,” Byers said.

He told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik that, regardless of the circumstances, “dumping the dog on the side of the road is a crime in itself.”

Hassan Bijani owns a gas station next to where the dog ended up.

“I think that's insane and shouldn't have happened. No animal deserves that kind of cruelty," he said.

Bijani told Petchenik the fact that children saw the dead dog concerns him.

“The kids shouldn't have seen it, of course. I wouldn't want my kid to see it," Bijani said.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the gas station, but the camera was too far away from the street for them to make out the kind of car involved.

