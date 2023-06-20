Peeping Tom caught on camera, returns month later to same Sandy Springs apartment

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police need help identifying a man accused of being a “Peeping Tom.” He’s been caught at least twice on camera outside an apartment in Sandy Springs.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with the renters who said the man spotted the man and are taking precautions. They are worried the man may come back again or target someone else.

A camera inside the back porch of Christopher Ahrendt’s apartment shows a man step inside after he broke through the screen to unlock the door last month.

He thinks the suspect was trying to look at his female roommate.

“I think he thought only she was home alone then I came out of my bedroom and think maybe he heard my voice coming through the house, so that’s what’s scared him off,” he told Gehlbach.

Ahrendt added cameras, lights and a sign that says “Smile you’re on camera.” The video caught someone who Ahrendt believes in the same man walking back and forth, looking in the glass doors.

“You can see his hand on his groin, then see him zip his pants up and walk away.”

The man did not try to break in, but Ahrendt says there’s no reason to be back in the secluded area and called 911 again.

In May, Sandy Springs police responded and filed an incident report, labeling it as “suspicious activity.” On Monday night, an officer responded to the call, drove through the complex and could not locate the suspect and tried calling Ahrendt back.

He told Gehlbach he didn’t get a response and no one came to his door.

“Only call I have is a missed call from an unknown number.”

“That was them calling back?” Gehlbach asked.

“I guess…didn’t leave a message or anything,” he said.

Ahrendt and his roommate says they don’t recognize the man but fear he’ll be back again, or peeped into someone else’s apartment.

“I want people in the community to know this guy’s out here, obviously up to no good and progressing…broken in at one point and not going to stop there.”

Gehlbach spoke again with Sandy Springs police on Tuesday. Officers said they were actively searching for the peeping Tom and tried calling Ahrendt back.

They urged him to call back now and Gehlbach passed along that message. Police have not had any other reports of a peeping Tom in the area.

