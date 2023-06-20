2 metro Atlanta cities ranked among top places to live in 2023

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A recent ranking of best places to live in the United States ranked two metro Atlanta cities very highly.

Both John Creek and Roswell are two of the top cities to live in, according to a recent LIvability ranking of the top 100 best places to live.

For this list, Livability only considered cities with a population between 75,00 and 500,000, meaning major cities like Atlanta were not considered,

The ranking used ‘nearly 100 data points and an algorithm taking into account measures of a city’s economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health.’

Of all 100 cities ranked, Johns Creek was No. 1. with a score of 877 out of 1000.

Livability listed the large concentration of healthcare companies in the area, which pay Johns Creek residents well. Additionally, the ranking lists the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, and Newtown Parkas as places where residents can hike, bike, and fish.

Johns Creek ranked highly in safety, strong schools, and a thriving economy.

The other metro Atlanta city ranked highly was Roswell, which was ranked No. 11 with a score of 832 out of 1000.

Livability cited Roswell’s ‘historic charm, welcoming neighbors, strong economy and nationally recognized healthcare facilities,’ as reasons it is a great place to live.

Other amenities listed include a strong craft beer scene as well as a growing arts and culture theme which includes art galleries, theaters and museums.

