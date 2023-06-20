1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at south Atlanta apartments, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in south Atlanta where two men were shot.

APD tells Channel 2 Action News that there were two men shot at the Villages at Carver apartments on Moury Avenue.

One person has died.

Germaine Dearlove, Commander of the APD Homicide Unit, told Channel 2 Action News that those at the scene had been gathered for a vigil related to a shooting in the area last year.

“It was a homicide investigation from last year that was solved, I believe they were here for that case,” Dearlove said. “It appears a dispute occurred in relation to that shooting.”

Police are working to gather more information on this incident.

Dearlove said the surviving victim had been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital “conscious and breathing.”

No further details are available.

