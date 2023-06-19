Ga. convenience store employee arrested after residents complain about drug activity, deputies say

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested last week after community members complained about drug activity to police.

Towns County sheriff deputies said they began investigating a convenience store on Highway 75 South after receiving complaints from residents about drug activity in the area.

After a two-week investigation, deputies searched a camper parked behind the store belonging to 42-year-old Brian William Whitney of Hiawassee.

Inside the camper, deputies found methamphetamine and 41-year-old James Marlin Bailey of Young Harris, who had an active failure to appear to warrant out of Towns County.

Whitney was charged with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine.

Bailey was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

“Citizens and Law Enforcement working together can have a huge impact on the drug activity that is plaguing our community and is pleased that Citizens are passing along information to combat this activity,” Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson said in a statement.

