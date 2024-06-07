Oscar winner Jane Fonda helps honor community leaders through organization she founded

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda was back in Atlanta Friday to help honor young people making a difference.

The Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential, or GCAPP, held its annual rising leaders’ luncheon in Sandy Springs.

Fonda, who founded the organization, said there was some pushback to its goals of helping kids avoid actions with negative consequences and is glad to see that has changed.

“We were in a lot of counties that didn’t want us there, that didn’t understand that if you want to prevent teen pregnancy if you want to empower kids to have agency over their bodies, you got to give information,” Fonda said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The legendary actress said she’s glad that those issues have appeared to change.

“Those same counties that didn’t want us are inviting us in, and I’m just proud. We have a good staff,” Fonda said.

Fonda founded the organization in 1995. GCAPP said its influence reaches 600,000 young people each year.

Its goal is to help young people mitigate risks with negative consequences.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer helped host Friday’s event that paid tribute to community leaders.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Millions of dollars going towards improving busy Gwinnett County intersection





©2024 Cox Media Group