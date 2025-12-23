Officer nearly hit by alleged wrong-way driver along Alpharetta road

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A potentially dangerous situation on an Alpharetta road ended without injuries this past weekend after an officer stopped a driver who was traveling the wrong way into oncoming traffic, officials say.

The close call happened near the intersection of Cumming Street and Henderson Parkway. According to authorities, an Alpharetta police officer narrowly avoided being hit by a vehicle moving against traffic.

The officer quickly pulled the driver over.

APD stated that after the officer spoke with the driver and assessed the situation, the man was deemed unfit to drive.

Police also learned the man was wanted in Gwinnett County on multiple felony warrants.

The driver, identified as Nelson Burrion-Lopez, was arrested and taken to the Alpharetta Detention Center, where he was later transferred to Gwinnett County. He now faces charges including DUI (less safe), driving on the wrong side of the road, and driving without a valid license.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but officials say the outcome could havebeen much worse.

With the holiday season in full swing, Alpharetta police are urging drivers to plan ahead if alcohol is involved. Choosing a rideshare, a designated driver, or another safe way home can ensure everyone makes it home safely for the holidays.

