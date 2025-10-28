November donation drive aims to provide for neighbors in need

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton is organizing a donation drive for nonperishable food and winter clothing from Nov. 1 to Nov. 18 to support neighbors in need.

Donations can be dropped at four Milton fire stations:

Milton Fire Station 41 (12670 Arnold Mill Road)

Milton Fire Station 42 (15240 Thompson Road)

Milton Fire Station 43 (750 Hickory Flat Road)

Milton Fire Station 44 (13690 Highway 9, in the front building closest to Highway 9)

Donations will also be accepted at City Hall and the Milton Police station weekdays, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, during regular business hours through Nov. 18 as well.

The collected items will be given to North Fulton Community Charities, which will distribute them to individuals and families in the region.

The donation drive aims to provide sustenance and hope to those struggling to meet basic nutritional needs. Nonperishable food items such as canned goods, packaged foods, and staples like spices and peanut butter are requested.

Winter clothing items — including coats, scarves and hats — are also needed as the weather turns colder.

