New autism therapy center opens in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Autism is getting a lot of national attention from the White House on down, with calls to find the cause and possibly a cure.

On Wednesday, a new autism therapy center opened in Alpharetta.

The director of Beyond The Spectrum, Ayoola Fadeyi, says it’s a complex condition and there needs to be a national effort to help families.

“The data shows one in 31 children are diagnosed with autism. We are thankful for early diagnosis, but at the same time we continue to see a rise,” Fadeyi said.

The new center features therapy rooms, an indoor playground, and a life skills academy.

Leaders with the center say it represents a first-of-its-kind model designed to help children with autism thrive, while providing families with tools, support, and hope.

Beyond The Spectrum ABA Therapy is located at 3155 North Point Parkway, Building F, Suite F-100 in Alpharetta.

You can get more information on the center at btsabatherapy.com.

