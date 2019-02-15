Neighbors near Chattahoochee River worried flooding could increase sewer spills

ROSWELL, Ga. - Neighbors are worried the Chattahoochee River is on the brink of flooding and more sewage spills could be ahead.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls is in Roswell, where officials said 10.5 million gallons of raw sewage have flowed into the river in the last few months due to heavy rain.
The river is already at "Action Stage" because of releases of water from Lake Lanier.
What the county and the U.S. Army Corps are planning to do to fix the problem, and why neighbors worry it won't be enough, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
The Chattahoochee River is already breaching its banks in Roswell because of lake releases upstream. The concern now is for up to a half foot of rain in the next week making the flooding even worse. pic.twitter.com/1ZcUIq6eJ5— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) February 15, 2019
