Muslim rights group wants judge removed from bench after controversial comments

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A judge is stepping down from her job in one local city after being accused of making comments on a man's religion during a hearing.
We first told you about how police arrested Uber driver Fazail Azizan for disorderly conduct last fall after a fender bender on Hammond Drive.
He'd gotten into an argument with the ambulance driver who wanted to take him to a hospital that didn't accept his insurance.
In court, Azizan interrupted Judge Sharon Dickson during sentencing.
She then told him: "I know where you came from, women don't mean anything. You need to go to jail. You are despicable to me."
This week, Sandy Springs city leaders reappointed their municipal judges and Sharon Dickson was not among them after she sent an email asking the mayor not to consider her for another term.
Now there's a push by a Muslim rights group to remove Dickson off the bench in Dunwoody as well.
