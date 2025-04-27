Milton Fire Department hosts North GA firefighters for ladder truck training

MILTON, Ga. — Last week, the Milton Fire Department hosted firefighters from all around North Georgia for Apparatus Operator-Aerial training.

The training focused on how to drive and operate ladder trucks.

Aerial ladder trucks are used to reach high places, allowing firefighters to get closer to a blaze while their truck engine is a safe distance away.

The training happened Monday through Friday with both written and practical assessments.

A passing rate of 70% was required for the written portion, while a perfect score was necessary for practical skills.

Departments that participated included Johns Creek, Roswell, Smyrna, Austell, and Hall Counties.

