Metro Atlanta city reminds residents of fireworks ban near horse farms

MILTON, Ga. — The city of Milton is reminding people ahead of the Independence Day holiday that the city passed a fireworks ordinance last year.

As Channel 2’s Bryan Mims reported in June 2025, the Milton City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance aimed to protect its many horses from the noise of fireworks.

It bans the ignition of fireworks within 200 yards of a horse farm or facility where horses are kept or housed.

In a reminder of the ban, the city posted a map on social media of the many, many horse farms in Milton.

The city also reminded those who happen to not be near a horse farm that they can only use fireworks between 10 a.m. and midnight on July 3 and July 4.

City officials also urge those setting off loud fireworks to exercise empathy.

“Blasts in the sky can alarm not only horses but sensitive dogs, veterans with PTSD, and others; even giving them a heads-up in advance could be hugely beneficial,” the city said.

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