Metro Atlanta city named ‘Best U.S. Suburb’ by Travel + Leisure

NORTH FULTON, Ga. — If you’re looking to move to the suburbs, look no further than Johns Creek. That’s according to a recent ranking from Travel + Leisure.

The north Fulton city topped the magazine’s list for “10 Best U.S. Suburbs.” It’s the only Georgia city to make the list.

The magazine says it looked at recent livability rankings to select cities that have top-rated schools, affordable living and job opportunities.

Travel + Leisure also looked at Johns Creek recreation and outdoor activities.

“With low crime rates, excellent schools, and access to many outdoor activities (it’s close to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area), this city of about 82,000 residents is a top choice for families in the Atlanta region,” the magazine wrote.

Here is the rest of the list.

Johns Creek, Georgia Cinco Ranch, Texas Okemos, Michigan North Bethesda, Maryland Coppell, Texas Brookline, Massachusetts Brentwood, Missouri Carmel, Indiana Short Pump, Virginia Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania

