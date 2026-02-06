As many turn away from alcohol, metro Atlanta brewery turns to THC-infused drinks

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Adult alcohol consumption in the United States has fallen to its lowest level since the 1930s, prompting some local craft breweries to shift their business models toward THC-infused beverages.

Pontoon Brewing in Sandy Springs is among the businesses now producing hemp-derived sodas to offset declining beer sales.

A recent Gallup poll found that only 54% of adults report drinking alcohol, a significant drop that has forced the industry to find new revenue streams.

For Pontoon Brewing, these THC-infused offerings have become a primary focus as the company adapts to changing consumer habits.

Sean O’Keefe, the CEO and owner of Pontoon Brewing, told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that the shift in production has been essential for the company’s financial stability.

“It’s been business-saving,” O’Keefe said.

The brewery now emulsifies and distills its own THC-infused sodas, which are mixed and carbonated on-site using hemp-derived ingredients. These beverages now represent the majority of the company’s business.

O’Keefe noted that the new product line offers financial and consumer benefits compared to traditional beer.

“It has better margins,” O’Keefe said. “It’s, like I said, it’s a healthier alternative, so people are starting to come into the fold really quickly.”

He said he believes the beverages provide a necessary option for consumers seeking alternatives to alcohol and described the format as “something that’s going be here to stay.”

The rise of these products has met resistance from some community leaders who worry about the transition from alcohol to hemp-based drinks.

Brian Crisps, a pastor and member of Georgia’s Faith and Freedom Coalition, expressed ethical concerns regarding the trend.

“Then it’s not worth it for that,” Crisps said. “It’s morally and ethically wrong to do things in that nature.”

Crisps also raised questions about the long-term health impact of THC consumption.

“I mean, we already know the devastating effects of too much alcohol. And so we don’t know the devastating effects of too much THC,” Crisps said.

While the products are currently legal, sellers are monitoring evolving local and national regulations. Business owners are currently tracking legislative proposals that could impact the industry at both the state and federal levels.

As part of an omnibus measure, a potential moratorium could ban the sale of THC products exceeding 10 milligrams across state lines.

If the moratorium is not passed, the ban is scheduled to take effect in November.

