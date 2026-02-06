Accused serial rapist in Atlanta arrested in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA — Police say an accused serial rapist is now in custody.

Kwame Shabazz, 31, was arrested in Gwinnett County on Thursday night. He’s been taken to the Atlanta Police Department and is waiting to be booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was at a news conference on Thursday where police say he attacked multiple women across the metro, and they want to find him before someone else is attacked.

Police believe he may be homeless.

Officers in Atlanta and College Park believe he is responsible for rapes of women he does not know.

Investigators say one of the most recent attacks happened Jan. 22 when a man followed a woman into an apartment complex near Lenox and Piedmont roads.

She told a concierge, but staff could not find him.

At the same time, a woman was in the hallway, taking her trash out, and he forced her into her apartment and raped her.

The next day, another woman called police and said a man exposed himself to her in the same area on Piedmont Road.

Police said those involved have been able to provide sketches and surveillance videos, and they all picked Shabazz out of photo lineups.

Now police are calling on others to help look for him.

“We are looking for you. We are going to apprehend you,” said Lt. Rodney Crosby, Special Victims Unit. “Turn yourself in. There’s no way you can run. The citizens of Atlanta are very helpful in investigations; if they see you out there, they will call.”

Police say he is dangerous. Call 911 if you see him and don’t approach.

Also, people in the area he was seen were encouraged to check their doorbell cameras around Jan. 22 to see if he can be seen walking around. Crime Stopper tipline: 404-577-TIPS (8477).

