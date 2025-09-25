Man killed at Roswell apartment complex; suspect in custody

ROSWELL, Ga. — A shooting at an apartment complex in Roswell on Thursday morning left one man dead and another person in custody.

Officers were called to the Rosemont Apartment Homes on Rosemont Pkwy. off Alpharetta Hwy. just before 8:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say one suspect has been detained. No official charges have been filed.

Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified.

Investigators say they believe it was a domestic incident, and there is no threat to the public.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group