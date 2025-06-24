Man hit, killed by vehicle in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A car hit and killed a man in north Fulton County Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Johns Creek police say 53-year-old Kevin Choi was walking on McGinnis Ferry Road near Technology Circle at around 6:30 a.m. when he was hit and killed.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

John Creek police said the driver was questioned and released.

No charges have been filed.

The Johns Creek Police Department’s Traffic Unit is actively investigating the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group