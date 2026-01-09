Man accused of shooting at 6 officers is back behind bars after being released on bond

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Herbert Mesa has been indicted and re-arrested after allegedly shooting at six Sandy Springs police officers in October, injuring one of them.

Following his initial release on a $90,000 bond, Fulton County prosecutors are now armed with new charges to argue against bond once again.

The incident involving Mesa, which occurred in October, left one officer with a thumb injury after he allegedly fired at the officers.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis expressed her shock over the initial bond granted to Mesa, which prompted her office to expedite the indictment process.

“This defendant, like all defendants, is presumed innocent,” Willis said. “But we intend to take this case very seriously and work with Sandy Springs to get a result that gives justice to these officers.”

Willis revealed that the indictment includes 14 counts, primarily aggravated assault against the officers involved.

Chief Lance Patrick Senior Assistant District Attorney, detailed the charges.

“Counts one and two are criminal attempt to commit a felony, and that underlying felony being murder.” He said. “He’s charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer for all of the officers.”

Mesa turned himself in at his mother’s residence in Florida after police located him, Sandy Springs Police Sergeant Leon Milholland said.

“I thank the Miami-Dade officers...especially after the way things went with Mesa’s encounter with police here,” Milholland said.

The Georgia Public Defender Council’s Fulton County office is representing Mesa, and according to a spokesperson, his legal team is preparing a defense and will address bond issues during court hearings.

They are continuing to gather evidence to prepare for trial.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office plans to file for a hearing to deny bond based on the new charges and the history of the case.

