    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Opera nightclub and now accused of raping another woman was back in court Thursday. 

    A judge is expected to decide if Dominique Williams will be granted bond. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes has been following this story since a video emerged earlier this month of the assault, captured live on the victim's Facebook page. 

    Jasmine Eiland, the victim, announced earlier this week that she is suing Opera Nightclub. 

    After Eiland came forward, so did at least one other woman. 

