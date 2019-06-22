  • Major water main break sends water gushing into street, snarls traffic

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    ROSWELL, Ga. - A major water main break has collapsed a Buckhead road and snarled traffic. 

    Channel 2's Tom Regan was on Roswell Road, where the work is just beginning to repair the main. 

    Earlier Saturday, water gushed out of the main and onto the road. 

    Why metro Atlanta is seeing so many more water main breaks, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories