Major water main break sends water gushing into street, snarls traffic

ROSWELL, Ga. - A major water main break has collapsed a Buckhead road and snarled traffic.
Channel 2's Tom Regan was on Roswell Road, where the work is just beginning to repair the main.
Earlier Saturday, water gushed out of the main and onto the road.
Major water main break collapses road in Buckhead, and triggers traffic jams.— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) June 22, 2019
Live update at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/uWjeGcq3Xw
Why metro Atlanta is seeing so many more water main breaks, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
