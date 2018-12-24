Local business owners say Toys "R" Us closures hurt their businesses too

There is a big empty building in Alpharetta and if you look close and squint your eyes a bit, you can see where the Toys “R” Us sign used to be.
Jacqueline Walker told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen she has fond memories of Christmas Eve past.
“I'm a baby boomer. I like it when we do a throwback,” Walker said.
She remembers when Toys "R" Us was a holiday tradition. But all of the stores closed 6 months ago.
It is the first Christmas in 60 years with no Toys “R” Us.
First Christmas since the '50's without them.
