Johns Creek police need help identifying woman found near Publix

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Johns Creek Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman found near a shopping center.
The department posted on their Facebook page that the woman was found in the wood line near the Publix on Jones Bridge Road.
She said her name is Jo. She was taken to Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
If you know who she is, you're asked to call the Johns Creek Police Department.
