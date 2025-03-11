Johns Creek police holding active shooter response training tonight

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek police department is hosting an informative event on how to respond to active shooter situations.

The event happens tonight from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Johns Creek police headquarters.

Police say the training will help equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to protect yourself and others in emergency situations.

They stress this is not a class for young children and ask that you do not bring any children younger than 12 years old.

