Johns Creek is preparing to start roadway improvements at Barnwell Road

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Two projects aimed at improving pedestrian connectivity and safety along Barnwell Road are set to begin this fall.

The Barnwell Road Trail project will add an 8-foot-wide sidewalk and bike lane on the west side of Barnwell Road, extending the existing trail from Holcomb Bridge Road to Old Alabama Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Additionally, the Barnwell Road at Niblick Drive Intersection Improvement project will introduce a left turn lane and extend the right turn lane onto Niblick Drive, enhancing access for neighborhood residents.

Both projects are currently out to bid, with construction anticipated to start in the fall. These initiatives are expected to significantly improve pedestrian and cyclist safety along the Barnwell Road corridor.

Residents can stay updated on the progress of these projects by signing up for email alerts or visiting the city website.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group