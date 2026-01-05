Gold fever - and silver too. Metro coin dealer reacts to spike in precious metals prices

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — At the office building along Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek, Hunter Rhodes sees clients by appointment only, thank goodness.

“It has been controlled chaos. Fun but stressful. We’ve seen demand for buying and selling unlike we’ve ever seen before,” Hunter said.

A demand for all that glitters.

Rhodes is the owner of Atlanta Gold and Coin Buyers. He told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that the last 12 months have turned the precious metals record books upside down.

“We’ve seen sellers bringing in grandma’s old coins that have been in the basement for 40 years, to the guy who has been waiting for this day,” Rhodes said.

A day with gold well over $4,000 an ounce, and silver holding around $76.

“It’s unbelievable. The runup we’ve seen is great,” Rhodes said.

Since the start of 2025, gold has jumped 68%, and silver has soared 156%.

Rhodes said some of the reasons include geopolitical tensions, and the Central Banks’ buying up the yellow metal, to strong industrial demand for silver, which is used for AI, EVs, and solar.

Is there more room to run, or are they about to crash back to earth?

“Should I buy it or sell it?” Petersen asked Rhodes.

“No financial advice. I need a disclaimer running across. This is not financial advice. I’ve made great decisions, and I’ve made terrible decisions. But metals are one I’m glad I made,” Rhodes said.

