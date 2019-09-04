Ga. 400 could get a makeover to ease traffic congestion

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic in metro Atlanta is a constant struggle but one new possible solution could be coming to Georgia 400.
Everyone agrees new express lanes on Ga. 400 will help fix one of the biggest bottlenecks in the metro area, as traffic backs up each morning and afternoon.
We’ll show you how the plan could ease congestion and break down the debate about where exactly to put the project, in a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Georgia’s Department of Transportation says nothing is final yet. Right now, they are also working on property acquisition.
They want to buy the least amount of land as possible.
That is one reason the new express lanes on each side of Ga. 400 will be mostly elevated, similar to the reversible lanes now on Interstate 75.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}