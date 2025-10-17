Former Roswell police site to become mixed-use space

ROSWELL, Ga. — A major redevelopment project is set to transform the former Roswell Police Department site into a mixed-use development.

The Roswell City Council approved the Hill Street Redevelopment Project on Tuesday.

The project, located at 39 Hill Street, will include commercial space, 143 apartments, and 16 townhomes. Plans also incorporate green space into the design.

Demolition and site preparation are anticipated to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.

The development aims to create a dynamic environment for residents and businesses.

The mixed-use approach is intended to foster economic activity and provide diverse housing options.

